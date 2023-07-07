Russell in HEARTWARMING surprise for crucial Silverstone team

Lauren Sneath

Friday 7 July 2023 11:30

George Russell paid a surprise visit to the marshals who were instrumental in the aftermath of the dramatic first-lap incident at the 2022 British Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver reconnected with the Silverstone team a year after his race ended almost as it began.

During the first lap of last year’s race, Russell collided with Pierre Gasly as the Frenchman attempted to pass him.

The impact sent Russell’s car directly into the side of Zhou Guanyu’s car, sending the Alfa Romeo flying, skidding across gravel before it landed upside-down between the barriers and the fence.

Marshals quickly attended to Zhou, who was miraculously not seriously injured, and Russell himself parked his car close by to run and help the driver.

One year later at Brackley, the British driver surprised the heroic team who managed the incident.

Mercedes: What a moment

The Mercedes team tweeted about the surprise visit, posting photographs of the driver with the team.

They wrote: “What a moment! ￼ “George surprises the mega marshals who helped out during that now infamous first lap incident at Silverstone last year.

“So great to have hosted you here in Brackley.” ￼

What a moment! 🤗 George surprises the mega marshals who helped out during that now infamous first lap incident at Silverstone last year.



So great to have hosted you here in Brackley. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/mPDrfyITiR — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 4, 2023

READ MORE: Mercedes boss Wolff provides HUGE Hamilton contract update