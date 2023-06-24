Norris swaps driving for swinging as MLB arrives in London

Shay Rogers

Saturday 24 June 2023 17:57

Despite a tough start to the season, Lando Norris has still found time to enjoy a day out at the London Stadium, as the MLB arrives in town for two games.

Recently, Norris has developed into a fine young driver, achieving many of McLaren’s highest honours over the past few seasons, including a pole position at the Russian Grand Prix in 2021.

Despite talks with Red Bull, the Brit has opted to remain faithful to the team that gave him his breakthrough in the sport, and time will tell if that faith will be repaid over the course of the season.

"It’s like swinging a golf club”

While the Ashes was the talk of last week, Friday spelt the introduction of a new ball sport for Norris to try, with America’s MLB returning to London as the St Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs.

Sky Sports went to the London Stadium to check in with the McLaren driver, who had a go in the batting cages.

“I’ve never been to a baseball game ever. It’s rarely that I come to stadiums like this either. So, it’s pretty sick. The guys at the top level of their sport – it's an honour to be here,” he said.

“I mean, it’s like swinging a golf club, but sideways right? And then you add throwing it and pitching it.”

