F1 star posts NUDE picture on Instagram to celebrate holiday

Shay Rogers

Saturday 24 June 2023 20:57

Eight races into this season, and Alfa Romeo haven’t quite matched last year’s electric start, which saw them compete for the top six on multiple occasions throughout the first half of the season.

On the other hand, the team are less dependent on one driver, as Zhou Guanyu has developed into a excellent driver, capable of matching and beating Valtteri Bottas on many weekends.

The Finn still leads his teammate in the championship standings, but with Audi queueing up to take control of the team, questions are going to be asked about how long Bottas has left at the team.

A proven race winner with a wealth of experience has a lot left to give. Don’t count him out from staying with Audi as they prepare to fight at the front from 2026 onwards.

Bottas enjoys time off from F1

Between the Canadian and Austrian Grand Prix weekends, the Finn has taken time to enjoy the midsummer holiday – a celebration of the summer solstice.

While F1 demands a lot of time and effort, Bottas is also remembering to enjoy some time off and relax with his partner Tiffany Cromwell, ahead of F1’s return to Europe.

Alfa Romeo haven’t confirmed any upgrades for the coming races, meaning that there may yet be more heavy work for the team to do as they look to extract the most from their package this year.

