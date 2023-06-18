Villeneuve speaks out on Leclerc Canada helmet controversy

Lauren Sneath

Sunday 18 June 2023 18:57

Jacques Villeneuve has commented on Charles Leclerc wearing a helmet inspired by his father Gilles Villeneuve.

There was some consternation from the Villeneuve family when the news broke of the Ferrari driver paying tribute to the late Ferrari legend, as they were not aware it was happening.

As the incident became sensationalised, Jacques, now a TV pundit, took to Instagram to clear the air.

In a post captioned ‘let’s put things straight’, he wrote: “To clarify the situation regarding the recent incident where some individuals felt the need to insult me and my family over Charles Leclerc using my dad’s helmet, I want to provide some context: As I was arriving at the track, my sister called me in a state of anger.

“She had seen Charles using our dad’s helmet without any prior knowledge or communication about it.

“The entire family was taken by surprise, as we had not been informed beforehand…”

Jacques added that he spoke to Leclerc and sorted things out after the driver apologised.

He said: “I immediately conveyed the message to Charles, who was kind enough to give me a call. We had a heartfelt conversation where he sincerely apologised for the situation.

“I reassured him that I considered it a touching tribute and that I personally had no issues with it.

“However, I stressed the importance of him reaching out to my sister, as she is the one responsible for managing everything related to our dad. I also suggested that he invite both my sister and mother to the track to address any remaining concerns.

“Fortunately, everything eventually worked out, but it would have been preferable for these discussions and arrangements to take place before the weekend in a respectful and professional manner… Unfortunately, the incident was blown our of proportion, turning it into an unnecessary controversy.”

