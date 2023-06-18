Hamilton vows to give major F1 rival 'HELL' during Canadian Grand Prix

Matthew Hobkinson

Lewis Hamilton has vowed to give Fernando Alonso "hell" at the beginning of the Canadian Grand Prix, as the Mercedes star looks to steal a march on the his Formula 1 rival at the start of the race in Montreal.

Following Nico Hulkenberg's three-place grid penalty for failing to slow under a red flag in Q3, Hamilton finds himself lining up in third on the grid.

Although he starts directly behind Max Verstappen, Hamilton is all too aware that his battle will most likely be with Alonso in second.

The seven-time world champion has revealed how proud he was of both his and his team-mate George Russell's efforts during a wet qualifying session that led to Mercedes locking out the second row.

“[It was a] good result. I think most people underestimate just how hard it was out there for everybody," he told Sky Sports after qualifying on Saturday.

"It was very tricky to keep on track and deliver when the time counts and yeah it was really hard to keep the car on track. It was really really slippery, really difficult to generate temperature in the tyres.

"But yeah I’m grateful for the great result for George and I so hopefully from there we can move forwards."

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will hope that Mercedes can follow up their double podium in Barcelona with another in Montreal

“We should be in a much better position on race pace," he added. "Our race pace is often better and hopefully it is tomorrow.

"It was difficult to gauge yesterday because because we did our long run at the beginning of the session when the track was a lot slower and the others did it later on so they were setting faster [times].

"So it’s difficult to extrapolate where we stand, but we’re ahead of the Ferraris. Max will be gone, most likely, but if I can hold onto Alonso and give him hell, that’s what I’ll do.”

