Perez given SACK warning as Sky duo suspended in sexism row and SURPRISE F1 MVP named – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Thursday 8 June 2023 00:27

Former McLaren mechanic Marc Priestley has questioned whether Sergio Perez will "even make it to the end of the season" after his recent struggles for Red Bull.

Sky F1 duo SUSPENDED after making sexist jokes on air

Sky Italia have reportedly suspended commentators Matteo Bobbi and Davide Valsecchi after the duo made sexist comments during the Italian broadcast of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen opens up on holidays with 'Uncle Michael' Schumacher

Max Verstappen has opened up on his family holidays with Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher, where he first got to know now-Mercedes driver Mick Schumacher – as much as their language barrier allowed.

Brundle makes INTRIGUING choice as F1 MVP

Martin Brundle has insisted that Adrian Newey is the more important to Red Bull than any of their drivers, insisting that the legendary designer should be paid at least as much as anyone on the grid.

Verstappen camp HITS OUT at €200m 'tax avoidance' claims

Max Verstappen's manager has hit out at claims that the reigning Formula 1 champion is acting improperly by 'avoiding tax' living in Monaco.

Bayern Munich superstar admits dad wanted to name him after F1 LEGEND

Bayern Munich footballer Serge Gnabry has admitted that his father wanted to name him after Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna.

