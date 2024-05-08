close global

Newey fuels Ferrari RUMOURS as Mercedes star reveals talks with Red Bull stalwart - GPFans F1 Recap

Adrian Newey has responded to Lewis Hamilton, after the seven-time world champion said it would be a ‘privilege’ to work with him.

Wolff reveals talks with key Red Bull figure

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has admitted to having talks with a key Red Bull figure.

Red Bull chief accuses Wolff of DISRESPECTFUL Verstappen poaching

Red Bull's Oliver Mintzlaff has slammed Mercedes and Toto Wolff for their public pursuit of Max Verstappen.

Ferrari star FRUSTRATED by F1 rivals

Carlos Sainz has aired several grievances with his competitors after a testing Miami Grand Prix weekend.

F1 boss makes STUNNING Red Bull challenge claim

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has opened up on expectations that his team will be able to challenge Red Bull in future races this season.

