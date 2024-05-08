Ferrari star FRUSTRATED by F1 rivals

Carlos Sainz has aired several grievances with his competitors after a testing Miami Grand Prix weekend.

The Spaniard started from P3 in Sunday's main race, but having evaded an out of control Sergio Perez at the first corner on lap one, Sainz's race continued to be a frustrating one.

The Ferrari driver believed that he could have won the race, which would have been his second victory of the season, had he not pitted one lap before the safety car period.

He also battled with McLaren's Oscar Piastri, and after the race received a five-second penalty for causing a collision which seriously affected Piastri's race, demoting Sainz from P4 to P5.

Sainz was forced to accept a fifth-place finish, with Lando Norris this time the winner in Max Verstappen's absence from the top step of the podium.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Sainz said: "I think today, everyone was racing very hard.

"First Checo at the start, like they said in the old days with Seb [Vettel], 'he came like a torpedo' and nearly took us all with him and lost me two positions.

"From then on, I was very quick. I saved my tyres and didn't catch the Safety Car for one lap, which could have given us the win.

"Then [I was] frustrated with Oscar, because he clearly pushed us off track and cost us to lose time with Charles and Max.

"I saw the stewards were not being very aggressive today with penalties, so I had to be aggressive to send it."

