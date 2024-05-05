close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Red Bull star PUNISHED by F1 rivals after dreadful start - Lap One Report

Red Bull star PUNISHED by F1 rivals after dreadful start - Lap One Report

Red Bull star PUNISHED by F1 rivals after dreadful start - Lap One Report

Red Bull star PUNISHED by F1 rivals after dreadful start - Lap One Report

The Miami Grand Prix got underway with a moment of chaos from Sergio Perez at the start.

Max Verstappen led from pole, with Perez locking up into Turn 1 and almost taking out Carlos Sainz and his own team-mate.

The McLarens took advantage of the incident, with Oscar Piastri making his way up to P3.

READ MORE: Miami Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

A wheel to wheel battle ensued between the two Alpines competing for 13th in the closing stages of the lap.

The first lap ended with Verstappen in the lead and Charles Leclerc hanging onto second place.

Sainz fell down to fourth following Perez's lock up into him, and Piastri finalised the top three.

READ MORE: Ricciardo suffers MAJOR Miami setback amid F1 penalty woes

More to follow...

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc McLaren Daniel Ricciardo
NBA superstar pretends to be 'attractive' Norris in hilarious video
F1 Social

NBA superstar pretends to be 'attractive' Norris in hilarious video

  • 3 uur geleden
Verstappen involved in BIZARRE parc ferme smash
Latest F1 News

Verstappen involved in BIZARRE parc ferme smash

  • Yesterday 19:00

Latest News

Miami Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Norris STUNS Verstappen at Miami Grand Prix for historic victory

  • 12 minutes ago
Miami Grand Prix

Huge Miami crash hands Verstappen rivals BIG advantage

  • 1 uur geleden
Miami Grand Prix

Verstappen BLUNDER causes safety car drama in Miami

  • 1 uur geleden
Miami Grand Prix

Red Bull star PUNISHED by F1 rivals after dreadful start - Lap One Report

  • 1 uur geleden
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: F1 Academy star opens up on ADHD 'struggle'

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Social

NBA superstar pretends to be 'attractive' Norris in hilarious video

  • 3 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x