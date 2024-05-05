Red Bull star PUNISHED by F1 rivals after dreadful start - Lap One Report
The Miami Grand Prix got underway with a moment of chaos from Sergio Perez at the start.
Max Verstappen led from pole, with Perez locking up into Turn 1 and almost taking out Carlos Sainz and his own team-mate.
The McLarens took advantage of the incident, with Oscar Piastri making his way up to P3.
A wheel to wheel battle ensued between the two Alpines competing for 13th in the closing stages of the lap.
The first lap ended with Verstappen in the lead and Charles Leclerc hanging onto second place.
Sainz fell down to fourth following Perez's lock up into him, and Piastri finalised the top three.
