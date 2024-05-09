close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Newey in EMOTIONAL tribute as Marko hints at Verstappen team change

F1 News Today: Newey in EMOTIONAL tribute as Marko hints at Verstappen team change

F1 News Today: Newey in EMOTIONAL tribute as Marko hints at Verstappen team change

F1 News Today: Newey in EMOTIONAL tribute as Marko hints at Verstappen team change

Adrian Newey's wife has taken to social media to share an 'emotional' message following her husband's decision to depart the team next season.

➡️ READ MORE

Marko hints at CHANGE in key update on Verstappen's Red Bull future

Red Bull director Helmut Marko has offered a key update concerning Max Verstappen’s future with the team.

➡️ READ MORE

Norris reveals FRUSTRATIONS with team-mate in victory

Lando Norris has revealed that he was frustrated by an astonishing feat achieved by young team-mate Oscar Piastri.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff reveals Verstappen 'meetings'

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed discussions may be set to take place regarding the possibility of signing Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton insists Cullen 'belongs in the sport'

Lewis Hamilton has offered warm words for former physio Angela Cullen following her return to racing.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Max Verstappen Toto Wolff Lando Norris Helmut Marko
Newey fuels Ferrari RUMOURS as Mercedes star reveals talks with Red Bull stalwart - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Newey fuels Ferrari RUMOURS as Mercedes star reveals talks with Red Bull stalwart - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Ricciardo marked for REPLACEMENT as Marko takes swipe at Red Bull star
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ricciardo marked for REPLACEMENT as Marko takes swipe at Red Bull star

  • Yesterday 17:16

Latest News

Latest F1 News

FIA in disarray as MASS EXODUS continues

  • 38 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Newey in EMOTIONAL tribute as Marko hints at Verstappen team change

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Newey fuels Ferrari RUMOURS as Mercedes star reveals talks with Red Bull stalwart - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Off the Track

Hamilton launches NEW mini-car with Mercedes

  • Yesterday 23:12
Latest F1 News

New Leclerc love gains UNEXPECTED honour

  • Yesterday 22:27
Latest F1 News

F1 boss admits Horner Red Bull chaos provides INVESTMENT opportunity

  • Yesterday 21:42
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x