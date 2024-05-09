F1 News Today: Newey in EMOTIONAL tribute as Marko hints at Verstappen team change
Adrian Newey's wife has taken to social media to share an 'emotional' message following her husband's decision to depart the team next season.
Marko hints at CHANGE in key update on Verstappen's Red Bull future
Red Bull director Helmut Marko has offered a key update concerning Max Verstappen’s future with the team.
Norris reveals FRUSTRATIONS with team-mate in victory
Lando Norris has revealed that he was frustrated by an astonishing feat achieved by young team-mate Oscar Piastri.
Wolff reveals Verstappen 'meetings'
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed discussions may be set to take place regarding the possibility of signing Max Verstappen.
Hamilton insists Cullen 'belongs in the sport'
Lewis Hamilton has offered warm words for former physio Angela Cullen following her return to racing.
