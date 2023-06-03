Alonso targets KEY Spanish GP opportunity in Red Bull battle

Matthew Hobkinson

Fernando Alonso has admitted that he is hoping the changes to the Barcelona circuit will create 'more overtaking opportunities', as the Spaniard targets his 33rd career victory during his home grand prix.

Alonso finished behind Max Verstappen in second place during a chaotic Monaco Grand Prix last weekend.

The Aston Martin driver nearly had the chance to claim his first Formula 1 victory in over a decade, but the team's decision to pit for fresh slicks instead of intermediates proved to be a costly gamble.

Yet Alonso was still delighted to claim a season-best P2 finish and is looking for the home crowd to help him go one step further during the Spanish Grand Prix.

"The emotions are still high after an amazing result in Monaco," he told the team's in-house media. "But now we shift our focus to my home race here in Spain.

"I'm looking forward to seeing all of the Spanish and Aston Martin fans out in full force supporting our team. I hope to see lots of green in the grandstands over the weekend.

Fernando Alonso's last victory in Formula 1 came back in 2013, also at the Spanish Grand Prix

"So far, we have scored lots of third places, a second place in Monaco and the next one we need is the top step.

"To do this we have to maximise every part of our weekend and capitalise on any opportunities that may come our way. But I am not obsessed with this and we will enjoy every moment.

"We have a lot of experience of this circuit but it's always a good challenge. It'll be interesting to race again without a chicane at the end of the lap, and hopefully this creates more overtaking opportunities."

