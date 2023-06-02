F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix Practice Times

Dan Ripley

Friday 2 June 2023 19:27

Max Verstappen dominated Friday practice ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix topping both sessions to continue his recent fine form.

The double world champion, who won in Monaco last time out, was fastest by over seven tenths in FP1 from team-mate Sergio Perez, although his advantage was largely cut in FP2 by home favourite Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin, with Nico Hulkenberg taking a surprise third for Haas.

An interesting development from practice though saw the return of porpoising, with plenty of drivers complaining of the issue.

Here are the timesheets from Friday in Catalunya:

Spanish Grand Prix 2023, FP2

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:13.907

2. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.768

3. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +0.270

4. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +0.312

5. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +0.335

6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +0.339

7. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +0.367

8. George Russell (Mercedes): +0.485

9. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +0.541

10. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +0.550

11. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +0.642

12. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +0.676

13. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +0.678

14. Lando Norris (McLaren): +0.787

15. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +0.806

16. Nyck De Vries (AlphaTauri): +0.878

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tarui): +0.933

18. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +1.103

19. Alex Albon (Williams): +1.149

20. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +1.508

Spanish Grand Prix 2023, FP1

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:14.606

2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +0.768

3. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +0.812

4. Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri): +0.898

5. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +0.939

6. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.941

7. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +1.083

8. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +1.088

9. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +1.120

10. George Russell (Mercedes): +1.147

11. Lando Norris (McLaren): +1.177

12. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +1.239

13. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +1.300

14. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +1.309

15. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +1.333

16. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +1.372

17. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +1.747

18. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +1.855

19. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +1.900

20. Alex Albon (Williams): +2.024

Is there Formula 1 today?

There were two sessions in Spain on Friday. FP1 got underway at 1.30pm local time (12.30pm UK, 1.30pm CET, 7.30am ET and 4.30am PT), with FP2 ran at 5pm local time. That's 4pm UK, 5pm CET, 11am ET and 8am PT

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull is the defending two-time F1 world champion after taking the title in 2021 and 2022.

READ MORE: F1 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - STORMS predicted during weekend