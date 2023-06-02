Wolff gives BIG verdict on Schumacher future ahead of Mercedes F1 debut

Matthew Hobkinson

Friday 2 June 2023 15:58

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has praised Mick Schumacher for the “valuable” work he has done as reserve driver ahead of his debut in a Silver Arrows Formula 1 car at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old will have a full test day with the current Mercedes W14 car at the Barcelona circuit, after the conclusion of Spanish Grand Prix.

Mick’s father and F1 legend, Michael Schumacher, also drove for Mercedes between 2010 and 2012.

And speaking ahead of the young German’s maiden drive of the W14, Wolff waxed lyrical over the work he has done for the team in his role as a reserve driver.

"After the Grand Prix weekend, Mick will also get his first real-world taste of the W14 on the second day of the Pirelli tyre test,” he told the team’s in-house media.

Mick Schumacher will drive the W14 for Mercedes after the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend

"He has done a great job with the Team so far, working hard back in the simulator and giving valuable input trackside.

"We're looking forward to him getting his first taste of on-track running this year, and sure it will help him in his role as reserve driver."

Wolff will no doubt be keeping a close eye on Schumacher's progress in the W14 as the German continues to search for a full-time racing seat for the 2024 season.

