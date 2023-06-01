F1 and Sky partner for NEW ‘first of its kind’ broadcast format

Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 1 June 2023 15:57

Formula 1 and Sky have announced a new “first of its kind” broadcast specially designed for children during the Hungarian Grand Prix in July.

F1 have revealed a new format targeted for a younger audience of motorsport fans, with a broadcast that will include bespoke graphics, sound effects and camera angles for those in the UK and Germany.

Coverage will also see children try their luck at different broadcasting roles, co-hosting with Natalie Pinkham and the Sky Sports F1 team and commentating live during the race.

READ MORE: Mercedes ANNOUNCE ‘many more’ upgrades for W14 ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

UK viewers will see 2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg joined by former NASCAR and IndyCar racer Danica Patrick to present F1 Juniors.

Sky Germany will be holding an open casting call for those between the ages of 10 and 14, with successful applicants being invited to join the Sky Next Generation programme.

Nico Rosberg, 2016 F1 world champion, will be part of the new 'F1 Juniors' broadcast

Jenson Button told Formula 1: “We are really excited about giving the next generation of F1 fans a platform to show their passion and excitement for the sport as F1 continues to grow in popularity amongst younger audiences.

“We may just find our next Crofty [David Croft] or Naomi Schiff!”

Ian Holmes, director of media rights and content creation at Formula 1 added: “We want to ensure that our fans of all ages can enjoy and fall in love with Formula 1, so working with our long-standing partners at Sky on this project to target younger audiences is really exciting.

“This is a first of its kind in motorsport and I am excited to see the broadcast come to life and to watch the next generation of presenting talent!”

READ MORE: Mercedes ECSTATIC with new Red Bull info after Monaco Grand Prix