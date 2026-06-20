EXCLUSIVE: One step from the big time, this is the life of an F1 reserve driver

British prodigy Luke Browning is just one step from the big time as an F1 reserve driver with Williams.

The 24-year-old star from Kingsley in Cheshire is in prime position to one day achieve the holy grail for any driver, a full-time seat on the grid.

Luke spoke exclusively to GPFans during the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix weekend, about his career so far and what the life of an F1 reserve driver entails.

GPFans: What is life like as a reserve driver for Williams?

Luke Browning: It’s great. Apart from one race weekend, which clashed with Super Formula, I’ve been present at every race this year. I’m getting to know the Formula 1 paddock quite well by now, and I’m really enjoying it.

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GPF: Did you have to make major adjustments to your lifestyle for this new role, for example with all the travelling?

LB: I’ve always travelled a lot, but it has definitely increased. I probably travel two or three times as much as I used to, so it’s a significant step up. That’s why I try to enjoy my free time whenever I can find it, as well as my time at the circuit.

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How involved are you in the development of the car as a reserve driver?

LB: Probably less than I would like to be. I have to travel a lot to attend every race weekend. Ideally, I’d spend as much time as possible in the simulator. Whenever I’m not travelling, I try to dedicate as much time as I can to that. A large part of the development work is done by the people at the factory. There are a thousand people there working to make the car as fast as possible, and hopefully I get to experience the end product of all that effort.

Can you tell us what a typical work week looks like? You’re a Formula 1 reserve driver, you race in Super Formula, it sounds hectic.

LB: It’s definitely hectic, but I like hectic. I enjoy travelling a lot. This has been my dream job since I was a kid, so I feel very fortunate to be in this position. At the same time, it feels like I’ve earned it. I’ve done my apprenticeship in the sport; I’ve been involved in racing since I was nine years old. This feels like the right place for me right now, and I’m looking forward to learning more. Hopefully I can show James and the world that I’m ready to race a Formula 1 car.

Let’s say Alex or Carlos walked into the garage right now and told the team they couldn’t race this weekend. Are you ready to jump straight into the car?

LB: Absolutely. I’m ready. I’m in a good place. Super Formula keeps me race-fit. It allows me to keep practising my starts, stay sharp, and log a lot of laps. I feel Formula 1 fit. That’s one of the difficult things when you come out of Formula 2. If you only race in Formula 2, you don’t get many miles under your belt and there are restrictions on what cars you’re allowed to drive. Through Super Formula I’m able to test Formula 1 cars and get opportunities like these practice sessions.

Is it difficult to always have to be mentally and physically ready when you never know when the opportunity will come?

LB: No. I think that’s true for everything. If you spend 14 hours a week practising on the bike for ten years, eventually you’re ready to compete on the World Tour. It’s the same here. You have to put the hours in. I feel ready to drive these cars.

There are a lot of young drivers in Formula 1 at the moment. Do you feel there are still areas in which you need to prove yourself to get that opportunity in Formula 1?

LB: I think so, yes. Every opportunity you get in a Formula 1 car is a chance to show what you can do. I want to come across as mature, prepared, and valuable to the team. The more positive that impression is, the better my chances of getting an opportunity, I think.

What is it like working with Max, and have you learned things from him that you can apply in real racing?

LB: Yes. I’ve known Max since before he became a world champion. We’ve spent a lot of time together in the simulator over the years. Max is an incredible talent, both in and outside the simulator. When you’re in a Discord call with someone who has won four Formula 1 world championships and you spend a lot of time driving together in the simulator, you learn a lot. I’ve applied many of those lessons. He has given me a lot of advice that helped me reach this stage of my career, particularly during my time in Formula 3 and Formula 2. I’m very grateful for that. I’d love to share a real racetrack with him one day.

Super Formula is often described as the fastest racing series outside Formula 1. What has your experience been like so far?

LB: Fast. The car is quick and lightweight. It’s very interesting. It feels very old school. In qualifying, it’s all-out attack. There aren’t two sets of tyres and there’s no Q1, Q2, or Q3. It’s a very interesting format, and I enjoy it. In Super Formula, much more is expected from you from an engineering perspective than in Formula 3 or Formula 2. That has been very good for my development. I think it has been a very valuable step for me and, looking back, the right decision.

There were a lot of questions at the time. But I had a very good first season in Formula 2, and that’s why we decided not to do another year. If I had won the title, I wouldn’t have been allowed to do another season anyway, so we had to make the decision fairly early. It was a difficult choice at the time, but from a development standpoint it was the right one.

Do you feel there is too little attention for Super Formula in Europe?

LB: It’s very far away and in a completely different time zone. Before I raced there myself, I also found it difficult to follow while competing in Formula 3 and Formula 2. You become completely immersed in the European side of racing. It’s a very different market. I think it’s simply a bit too different. It’s also not broadcast on major channels in Europe, and many of the Japanese drivers are less familiar to European audiences.

Is Super Formula as good a stepping stone to Formula 1 as Formula 2?

LB: They are incredibly different. I’m very happy that I’ve been able to experience both. In Formula 2, you race on Pirelli tyres and approach corners at very similar speeds to Formula 1, so you learn a huge amount from that. You also learn the European style of racing.

In Japan, things are much more raw. The car is faster over a single lap. The G-forces are excellent preparation for Formula 1, especially for strengthening your neck. Now, when I drive a Formula 1 car, it doesn’t feel particularly heavy on my neck anymore, whereas that was definitely the case when I was in Formula 2.

Browning (right) says Super Formula is great prep for F1.

From both a fitness and engineering perspective, it has been a very valuable step. Drivers in Formula 2 and Formula 3 are not really involved in the engineering side because the level is so high. There is so much advanced simulation software available that drivers are often left to focus solely on driving.

In Super Formula, you have to be a bit more of a Swiss Army knife. You need to do many different things to help make the car faster.

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Written by Jan Bolscher - Senior Editor en Formule 1-verslaggever Jan Bolscher (29) is een Nederlandse Formule 1-journalist, geaccrediteerd door zowel de Nederlandse Sport Pers (NSP) als de Formule 1. Hij heeft ruim zeven jaar ervaring in de Formule 1-journalistiek en doet verslag vanuit de Formule 1-paddock, waar hij de coureurs interviewt en een breed netwerk met de teams, de FIA en de Formule 1 heeft opgebouwd. Doordat hij in nauw contact staat met de persmanagers van de Formule 1-teams, de Forrmule 1 en de FIA, weet Jan als eerste rondgaande geruchten te ontkrachten of te bevestigen. Daarnaast draagt hij de titels Senior Editor en Brand Manager Assistent bij GPFans. In deze rollen vormt hij een leidende draad binnen de redactie. View full biography

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