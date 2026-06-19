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Van der Garde ziet waar Verstappen pole heeft verloren in kwalificatie GP Monaco

Max Verstappen reveals new look

Van der Garde ziet waar Verstappen pole heeft verloren in kwalificatie GP Monaco — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen reveals new look

Max Verstappen will be wearing an orange helmet once again!

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Red Bull F1 star Max Verstappen has delighted his fans on Instagram by unveiling a new look for the Austrian Grand Prix.

The 2026 F1 season heads to Austria next weekend for the eighth round of the championship, with Verstappen still not having claimed a single grand prix victory this year.

Red Bull have not provided Verstappen with a consistently fast machine this year and, as a result, he is currently sat down in seventh in the drivers' championship.

Now, Verstappen has announced a change for the upcoming races on the calendar which are traditionally tracks where the Dutchman receives huge swathes of support.

Three of the next five races are very much Verstappen territory. After Austria, the 2026 season heads to the Belgian GP in July, before his home race in Zandvoort at the end of August which will be the last Dutch GP for a while.

And it's usually at these three races that Verstappen opts to change up his helmet design, incorporating more of the orange colour synonymous with his home country.

This year will be no different, as the four-time world champion has shown off his latest design on social media.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen 'makes Mercedes decision' as exit clause confirmed

Verstappen's new helmet

Verstappen unveiled multiple pictures of his new helmet design on Instagram, complete with the caption: "Back in orange. Looking forward to next week!"

The new design features a lion that has become synonymous with Verstappen's brand, and he can be seen smiling proudly in the post alongside his new design.

The Dutchman will hope that he can return to form at Red Bull's home race in Austria at the Red Bull Ring, before launching a bid to claim a record-equalling fourth Dutch GP victory.

Despite the plethora of 'home races' coming up on the continent for the 28-year-old, there is also the British GP at Silverstone fast approaching, a race at which the four-time champion has been repeatedly booed at in the past.

He will be hoping that the run up to the summer break sees him able to pick up a few more points to boost his standing in the championship, currently a whopping 101 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen manager confirms Red Bull exit clause

Sam Cook
Written by
Sam Cook - Digital Journalist
Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands.
View full biography

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