Wolff: 'More rudeness and obscenities' in happier Mercedes F1 camp

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed how an environment filled with "rudeness and obscenities" has turned the Silver Arrows' Brackley base into a happier camp.

Following an internal swap, James Allison has assumed the position of Technical Director, while Mike Elliott has returned to the role of Chief Technical Officer.

When asked how the change has affected the atmosphere within the team, the Austrian replied: "More rudeness and obscenities.

"The mood is good, but the mood is so good with Mike. He's a great personality.

"James is a bit more direct, some would say blunt. But he's good. We like him here at the track, he's really strong."

Wolff's 'gladiator'

Wolff further delved into the dynamics within the team, highlighting the distinctions between the two Mercedes bosses and why the switch is a "good thing" for the Silver Arrows.

"Mike [Elliot] is the thoughtful, strategic thinker," said the Austrian.

"James [Allison] is the gladiator on the field.

"That's why the swap was a good thing. For us, it's about sometimes figuring out what fits your personality and role, and we've figured that out, and the two are now in a good place."

While it may not have an immediate impact on the team's on-track performance, Mercedes will be hoping that the in-house switch will help reignite their dormant dominance.

The Silver Arrows will be looking to decrease the gap to Red Bull as they introduce an array of new upgrades for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.

