Former F1 star Robert Kubica has landed upon a new and exciting criticism of championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

The 2008 Canadian Grand Prix winner's concern? The kid's on social media too much!

The former Williams driver warned that he sees Antonelli getting up to 'too much nonsense on Instagram', and claimed that the teenager's sole focus should be on his day job.

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It does feel like a slightly odd criticism to level at Antonelli specifically, with the teenager's Instagram account almost exclusively stocked with promotional shots and team posts rather than any of the 'nonsense' Kubica is concerned about. It does sound like something you could probably say about a teenage driver though.

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Kubica: Less nonsense, more focus

Speaking to F1-Insider, the Polish racer said of the teen phenom: “I hope he focuses solely on driving, because sometimes I see him getting up to too much nonsense on Instagram.

“Sure, it brings him a lot of attention these days, but right now he can’t afford to waste energy – he needs to focus on a single goal: the fight for the world championship and winning the title.”

All of that being said, Kubica is bullish about Antonelli's chances to be the sport's youngest ever champion, saying: “I see no reason why not. His car is top-notch, and he himself is getting better and better.”

One important aspect in the teenager's rapid development, and keeping his feet on the floor as he becomes one of the faces of the sport at a young age? “He has people around him who look after him, who have invested a lot of time and money and recognised his unique talent."

Antonelli currently sits nine points clear of team-mate George Russell at the top of the championship standings after back-to-back wins in China and Japan, with Russell taking victory in Australia and at the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race to stay within touching distance of his upstart team-mate.

The Brit remains the bookies' favourite to take his first drivers' championship crown, but Antonelli's odds have been slashed after he proved in the opening stanza of the season that he can keep up with his more experienced team-mate.

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