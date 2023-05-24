AlphaTauri driver reveals what it's like WORRYING about losing F1 seat

Harry Smith

Yuki Tsunoda has opened up about the pressure he faced when fighting for a new AlphaTauri contract during the 2022 season – at a time when team-mate Nyck de Vries is fighting to keep his seat in F1.

The Japanese driver has only been handed one-year contract extensions during his three-season stint in F1, ensuring constant speculation about his future.

Tsunoda looks to have emerged unphased though, finishing P11 or higher at every grand prix in 2023 so far, despite the struggles of the AlphaTauri team.

The 22-year-old's words could be of inspiration to team-mate De Vries, who is already sweating over his F1 future following a dismal start to the season.

Tsunoda's contract turmoil

Speaking with The Race about the pressures and worries he faced himself last season, Tsunoda explained: "I wouldn’t say it had a huge impact, it was like a small thing every day.

“Sometimes you have to think about it and you don’t want to think about it."

Tsunoda was quick to state that he doesn't feel the need to fight for new contracts at AlphaTauri.

Tsunoda has impressed this season, much to the contrary of team-mate Nyck de Vries

“I’m not driving for contracts, I’m driving to show my performance, that I’m the best.

“I still believe I’m one of the best and I want to prove that by my results and my driving.”

