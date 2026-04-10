F1 team announces star-studded London event to cure spring break boredom

An F1 team are curing the boredom caused by the unplanned spring break by appearing at an event in London.

F1 is having a five-week break from the sport due to the cancellations of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, with there now being no racing action until the start of May at the Miami Grand Prix.

Many teams are instead using the break as an opportunity to try and improve their 2026 machinery, with the new regulations that swept into the sport at the beginning of the year having caused a few headaches and teething issues.

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Haas have started the 2026 season in fine fashion, but are no doubt still looking at ways that they can try and get themselves closer to the front of the grid, with the team being one of six teams whose car is reported to be overweight.

The American outfit are also taking to London during the enforced spring break for an event where young British driver Oliver Bearman and his team-mate Esteban Ocon will be present.

In a post on Instagram, Haas revealed that both of their drivers will be at the New Era Motorsport store in Carnaby, London for a meet-and-greet event.

The event will take place next week on Wednesday, April 15, and no tickets are required, with fans getting to meet the two drivers on a first come first served basis.

F1 2026 Regulations: Every new rule and car change explained

Haas' brilliant start to F1 2026

Haas are currently sat up in fourth in the constructors' championship, ahead of Red Bull, having taken 18 points from the first three grand prix weekends.

Bearman achieved a brilliant result of fifth at the Chinese Grand Prix to back up a seventh-place finish in Australia.

While the Japanese GP was bitterly disappointing for Bearman - crashing out on lap 22, his team-mate Ocon picked up his first point at that race to further boost the team's early season form.

They will be hoping that their power unit manufacturer - Ferrari - are able to make use of the Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) safety net that was put in place by the FIA at the start of the season.

It means that struggling power unit manufacturers can bring upgrades to their power unit following the sixth race of the season, which will be after the Monaco GP in June, but only if they meet certain criteria.

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