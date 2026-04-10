Adrian Newey ‘wasting talent’ at Aston Martin

Is Newey suited to the role of team principal?

Aston Martin's leadership structure has been criticised, especially with how they are using F1 design legend Adrian Newey.

Newey assumed the role of team principal at Aston Martin after Andy Cowell stepped down from the position himself, giving the 67-year-old additional control at the team.

According to F1 insider Mark Hughes, Cowell stepped down from the role because he couldn't contend with Newey's way of working and now serves as their chief strategy officer.

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However since becoming team principal, Newey has had to face the music in the media after Aston Martin's woeful start to the new regulations. The vibrations from the Honda power unit has rendered the AMR26 undriveable, so much Fernando Alonso has only been able to complete a grand prix on one occasion.

The 2026 season will take a herculean effort from Aston Martin and Honda to even haul themselves back into the points paying positions, and one F1 pundit thinks Newey's talents are wasted in the team principal role.

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Is Newey suited to the role of team principal?

Speaking on the F1 Show, legendary broadcaster and former driver Martin Brundle discussed Newey's position at Aston Martin and deemed him ill-equipped for the team principal role.

"I don't think putting Adrian in as team principal or anything like that is a good use of his talents," Brundle explained.

"He's not really a leader of people I don't think, I think he's just a genius and should be focused on that and somebody else needs to be doing the logistical stuff and the meetings and what have you.

"I just think it's a waste… or not best use, I should say, of Adrian's talent."

Brundle then went on to say Aston Martin are likely overthinking their leadership structure, calling a similar management approach ‘top-heavy’.

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