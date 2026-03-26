Mercedes activate 'beast mode' for Japanese Grand Prix

Don't worry, you didn't miss our F1 regulations explainer 'what is beast mode and why is it new for 2026?' Nor have the FIA added any new race day gubbins to further confound our already spinning heads.

Instead, this is how Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff described their new look for the Japanese Grand Prix. You may have seen it already, but for the 40th edition of the Japanese GP the Mercedes car will run a very unique livery, and has unleashed a brand new set of merchandise to go alongside it.

For some reason, which is completely a mystery to us at GPFans Towers, Mercedes have opted for the imagery of a snarling wolf on their front wing and apparel, showcasing the work of Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto.

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As the front wing opens and closes, so too do the alarming eyes of the creature, likely a tactical move to intimidate the Ferraris into instant submission when they beat Mercedes off the line come Sunday.

Woof!

READ MORE: Fernando Alonso absent at Japanese GP

Awooo! Wolff on the wolf livery

Highlights of the Y-3 collection include a £100 wolf balaclava (the animal, not the team principal), and special edition Japan driver cards.

The latter features a design of Herr Wolff (the team principal, not the animal) himself doing his best audition to become the next James Bond, as he artfully inspects his cufflinks. And his own verdict on the new collection? He loves it!

"Finally, we will be sporting an edgy look for this weekend's race," Wolff declared.

"As a team, we continue to lead the way in blending our sport and wider culture and that is reflected in our work with Y-3's legendary Japanese designer, Yohji Yamamoto.

"It is fitting that his collection will be seen on the team trackside, plus his designs on the drivers' overalls and helmets, and on the W17 itself.

"It is a significant honour to partner on such a collaboration with Y-3, becoming only the third sports team after the Japanese national football team and Real Madrid to do so, and I'm sure it will prove to be an iconic one."

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