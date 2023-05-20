Mercedes star Russell RACES against F1 rival despite Imola cancellation

Matthew Hobkinson

Saturday 20 May 2023 20:57

George Russell has shared a social media post of himself and Alex Albon running together as the former Williams teammates traded slick tyres for trainers with Formula 1’s decision to cancel the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Albon and Russell would normally be preparing to get behind the wheel of their cars for Williams and Mercedes respectively, but the torrential rain and flooding has seen any racing put to one side this weekend.

The duo – who used to be teammates at Williams – have remained close despite Russell now driving alongside Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

Although the Silver Arrows have endured a difficult season lagging behind the Red Bulls, they are still far far further up the grid than the Williams.

It is often rare to see Albon and Russell alongside one another during a race weekend, but that is exactly the situation that the pair find themselves in after the Imola race cancellation.

Albon and Russell are close friends both on and off the grid

Taking to social media, Russell shared a few pictures of himself running a few steps ahead of Albon, alongside the caption: “Starting the weekend right. Have a good one!”

Starting the weekend right. Have a good one! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/ybNb2lGLff — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) May 20, 2023

Fans will have to wait until next weekend to see either Russell or Albon back on track at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Mercedes will be looking to try and overtake Aston Martin in the constructors championship as they sit just six points adrift of their rivals in second place.

Williams meanwhile have just a solitary point to their name - courtesy of Albon - as they sit in last place so far this season. They will look to try and increase their tally and close the gap to AlphaTauri who are one point ahead of them.

