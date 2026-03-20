'Love in the air?': F1 insider reveals reason for Lewis Hamilton resurgence

A former British F1 driver has hinted that Lewis Hamilton's improved 2026 performances could be because there's 'love in the air'.

Hamilton has adopted a much more positive persona in 2026, claiming he's really enjoying racing around in the new cars, which he described as 'the best racing I’ve ever experienced in F1.'

On top of this, his performances have been much improved, already having claimed his first grand prix podium as a Ferrari driver, and having been matching team-mate Charles Leclerc in qualifying and races so far.

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Although it's only early in the season, it's a stark turnaround to 2025, when Leclerc finished 86 points ahead of his seven-time champion team-mate, and Hamilton was not able to claim a grand prix podium throughout the whole year, the only season in his illustrious career that has happened.

Now, reflecting on his Chinese Grand Prix performance where he put in a solid drive to finish ahead of his team-mate despite not really threatening the Mercedes cars for the race win, David Coulthard has suggested that rumours of a recent off-track relationship for Hamilton could be what's driving his improved attitude.

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Hamilton has been rumoured to be in a relationship with businesswoman and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, with the pair having been spotted at many events together in the early months of the year.

"I think he drove brilliantly, and there’s no question he’s been a lot happier," Coulthard told the Up to Speed podcast. "Is it because love is in the air, or is it because he’s genuinely enjoying these cars?

"Ferrari has put on track the second-best car at the moment. They’re an annoyance to Mercedes, but they don’t have the pace in the first two grand prix to beat them over that duration.

"But what we have seen is Hamilton somehow adapting to the set of regulations, and although Leclerc came back strong in the second half of the race, I was kind of watching from the commentary box, thinking, 'okay, when’s Leclerc going to come?'

"Leclerc didn’t. That was a Hamilton masterclass in a one-stop race."

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