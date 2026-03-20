Lando Norris follows in Lewis Hamilton's footsteps after being given famous London tribute
Lando Norris follows in Lewis Hamilton's footsteps after being given famous London tribute
F1 world champions Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton also have waxworks
F1 champion Lando Norris will be immortalised this summer at Madame Tussauds in London.
The McLaren star who won the Formula 1 world championship last season will receive his very own wax figure, joining the ranks of sports legends like Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher.
Preparations for the figure are already in full swing. Earlier this year, the McLaren driver visited the museum’s artists to help them capture his likeness with precision.
The team at Madame Tussauds is paying close attention to every detail—from exact colour matching to meticulous measurements—to create a replica that’s true from head to toe. His wax figure will soon stand alongside other iconic figures such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, and Kylian Mbappe.
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Norris wax statue to arrive in the summer
For Norris, this honour marks a significant milestone in his career. "It’s almost surreal to think that I’ll have a figure in Madame Tussauds it’s such a huge honour,” he said.
He recalled the collaboration with the artists, adding, "Working with them was fantastic, and I was blown away by the level of detail they captured. I can’t wait for the fans to see the final piece in London this summer."
Norris world championship season honoured
The exhibit will feature a full-scale replica of Norris in his official McLaren racing suit from last season, complete with the helmet he’s sporting this year.
The helmet features a distinctive fluorescent orange base, accented by bold black graphics and vibrant yellow highlights. A standout detail is the golden number 1 on top, acting as a nod to his 2025 world championship title, complete with a star symbolising his incredible achievement.
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