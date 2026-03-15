This question is for £32,000 pounds. During the 2026 F1 season, which driver hadn't raced a single grand prix lap in the first two races?

Was it: A) Fernando Alonso?

B) Lance Stroll?

C) Lewis Hamilton?

D) Oscar Piastri?



Recalling the 2026 season, which will forever be remembered for Aston Martin's bad vibrations, it would be a toss up between A and B. Unsure, you might even ask for 50-50, if you've been smart enough to save such lifeline.

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But when you do, the studio audience will gasp as the two options are not narrowed down to Stroll and Alonso, but instead includes Piastri.

Not only did Piastri crash out during his reconnaissance laps in Melbourne, but was wheeled off the grid last minute in Shanghai with two separate power unit issues found in his and Lando Norris' car. Utterly bonkers.

It's hard to believe that this time last year McLaren and Piastri were fighting for the world title, untroubled by their rivals behind. Now, he sits 12th in the standings, with three points salvaged from Saturday's sprint.

That's below a Haas, an Alpine and two Racing Bulls. A damming indictment for McLaren in 2026.

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Piastri title fumble comes back to bite him

Piastri's double DNS is particularly startling given the circumstances in which is season ended last year. The Aussie could nearly touch the 2025 title, after proving to be a class apart from team-mate Norris during the first half of the season.

And then came a fumble that cost Piastri dearly. A downwards spiral of form in the second half of the season gifted Norris the title. But don't worry! He's young, he has every opportunity to fight for the championship again...right?

Piastri's start to the 2026 season is a cruel lesson in what happens when you don't seize the chance when it's presented to you. There were always concerns McLaren's reign would come to an end at the dawn of the new ruleset, but to fall this far, to struggle this much? Oh, McLaren aren't winning a title again anytime soon.

A lot can happen in a season, and truly, we have no idea who will be on top as these regulations progress over the years. But over that time a lot can change. New talents will emerge and the success of Piastri's past could fade to distant memory. The Aussie may pass his peak performance in a McLaren that struggles to win another title.

The point is that 2025 was his best (and perhaps only) chance of a title. If 2026 is anything to go by so far, that fumbled chance may be his only one for a very long time. Given Piastri and McLaren's fall from grace, his early season hit is arguably worse than what Aston Martin are going through. Even if McLaren are in a better place to recover, the world title hopes look dashed once again.

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