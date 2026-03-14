Popular F1 pundit finds new TV home after Sky Sports exit
Popular F1 pundit finds new TV home after Sky Sports exit
Damon Hill left Sky Sports F1 at the end of 2024
Rejoice, Damon Hill fans! The 1996 F1 world champion will be back on your TV screens again this weekend.
Not, of course, in an F1 car. Nor in his old position on Sky Sports! Nope, the former Williams legend will be on Channel 4's coverage for the Chinese Grand Prix this weekend.
Hill hinted in an interview last year that he had been dropped from Sky's coverage rather than making the decision himself, admitting: “I felt like the end was coming anyway, because I was kind of pushed back all last year. I was doing the less attractive races".
The 65-year-old has stayed involved with the sport though, doing some commentary at each of the last two Australian grands prix with Network 10 and clearly following the sport closely, as his social media posts show.
F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin short on parts as Alonso preps for Chinese GP nightmare
Hill to join former team-mate on TV
Williams also announced Hill's new role as a team ambassador last month, and the '96 champ said at the time: “Williams is truly a special place for me and where some of the defining moments of my career took place.
“I feel incredibly lucky to have been part of this sport and to have achieved what I did, and returning as an ambassador is a real privilege. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the team’s history and help to support its legacy and future.”
Hill will not be on Channel 4's brief sprint qualifying highlights on Friday, which will see his former Williams team-mate David Coulthard and Ariana Bravo in front of the cameras, but he will make his TV return on Saturday.
Highlights of Saturday's sprint race and feature race qualifying session will be hosted by Lee McKenzie, with Hill joining the aforementioned Coulthard and Bravo – with the same lineup coming back for Sunday's race highlights.
READ MORE: F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch the Chinese Grand Prix FREE
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