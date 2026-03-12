F1 News Today: Aston Martin short on parts as Alonso preps for Chinese GP nightmare
Aston Martin are gearing up for another difficult race weekend
Two-time champion Fernando Alonso has warned Aston Martin are still suffering from a parts shortage, pointing the finger at Honda.
The Japanese PU manufacturer partnered up with Aston Martin ahead of the 2026 campaign to help them tackle the chassis and power unit regulations overhaul, but the disappointing reality of their first project together does not look set to improve anytime soon.
Alonso lays out bleak Aston Martin Chinese GP expectations after Honda disaster
Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso has shed light on exactly what fans can expect from the team in Shanghai this weekend after picking up his first DNF of the season in Melbourne last time out.
Concerns emerged last week from both Alonso and his team-mate that they could suffer permanent nerve damage should they attempt to complete too many consecutive laps in their new AMR26, and Alonso's latest admission doesn't bode well for either driver.
Toto Wolff responds to McLaren's Mercedes complaint and it's not good news
F1 team principal Toto Wolff has responded to complaints from rival teams who rely on Mercedes power by insisting it is impossible to satisfy all of them.
Mercedes were the class of the field at the opening race of the F1 2026 championship on Sunday, taking home a one-two finish, whilst reigning champions and Mercedes customer team McLaren only had a single car to rely on.
Williams F1 car 'more than 20kg' overweight at Chinese GP
Williams boss James Vowles has admitted the struggling squad's 2026 F1 car is more than 20kg overweight heading into the Chinese Grand Prix.
The Grove-based outfit suffered a dismal weekend at the season-opening Australian GP, with Alex Albon finishing down in 12th, and Carlos Sainz in 15th, and they look to be facing even more problems as the first sprint of the season looms.
Oscar Piastri secures unwanted F1 Triple Crown after Australian GP nightmare
McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri kicked off his 2026 season in the worst way possible last weekend by crashing out of his home race right in front of his dedicated Melbourne grandstand before the grand prix had even begun.
Though the Aussie racer will get the chance to turn things around instantly with the second round of the championship in just a few days time, his recent results indicate that he has been on a downward performance trajectory for far longer than you may have realised.
