Flavio Briatore's brutal approach with one F1 star won't curry favour with fans of soft parenting.
The Italian businessman wasn't portrayed in a sympathetic light during season eight of Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive, following the axe of Jack Doohan after just six races.
When the cameras bravely entered his house during the episode titled 'Strictly Business', they were greeted by an artistic depiction of the Alpine team boss as Che Guevara and he admitted he 'still enjoys firing people'.
But what about the driver who replaced Doohan? Franco Colapinto fared no better than his Australian counterpart, becoming the only driver to end 2025 without scoring a single point.
Thankfully for the youngster, a second chance and an improved (said hesitantly) Alpine could yet save his career, but that doesn't mean Colapinto hasn't been exempt from criticism.
Briatore slams Colapinto
In fact, during the same episode, the Netflix cameras went behind the scenes at Alpine and showed Briatore's brutal takedown of the Argentine.
In what appeared to be a crisis meeting due to Alpine’s low standing in the constructors' championship in 2025, Briatore sat down with Colapinto and Pierre Gasly, with the youngster taking most of the heat.
"I’m going to sum up the situation. We need to understand that we haven’t been that great until now. Let’s say that, between the two of you, Pierre has been better. Now we have to get some points," Briatore said.
Colapinto interjected, suggesting: "We can try something on my car," before Briatore abruptly cut him off with: "I don’t give a s***, ok? I decide what I’m doing. I decide.
"You are the problem, you have to understand. You have to improve your performance. That’s essential."
Gasly then admitted that he quite likes Briatore's straight talking approach and labelled it an efficient use of time.
Me? My snowflake self would personally wilt under the scrutinising eye of Briatore.
