Best F1 Fantasy 2026 Team Names: Funny names and puns for the new season

Formula 1 is the most competitive sport in the world. So it stands to reason that F1 Fantasy is just as competitive.

Choosing the correct drivers and teams is essential in F1 Fantasy, but perhaps the most important aspect of all is picking the right team name. You can swap Charles Leclerc out if he is underperforming, but you're stuck with the name 'Stroll in the Park' all season even if both Lawrence and Lance are making you pull your hair out.

Imagine beating your friends but being left with an awful team name? Don't worry about that, GPFans is here to help!

Below you'll find some of the best Fantasy F1 team names for 2026, and you can even go back to 2025 or 2024 to see previous versions if you want something with a more classic feel!

What are the best Fantasy F1 team names for 2026?

You Can Call Me Alpine Colapinto Beeroglasso Positively Gasly Can you hear the drums, Fernando Afternoon Stroll You Can Call Me Albon Promising Sainz Worrying Sainz Audi Another Day Viva La Revolut Team We Need More Borto License Plates Incredible Huelk Cadillactose Intolerant Mic Checo One Two Valtteri's Chocolate Orange Scuderia Missile Captain Clerc Hamiltony Soprano Haasta La Vista, Baby Ocon-air Grin and Bearman Chuck Norris Oscar Worthy Expecto Petronas F1 Team Kimi Kardashiani Russell's Crows Daily VCARB intake Against the Lawson Lindbladder Complaints Verstappen is mightier than the steward Hadjar of Flies

