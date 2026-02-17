McLaren F1 chief Zak Brown has confirmed how papaya rules will be used in 2026.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were engaged in a closely-fought championship battle in 2025, with Norris coming out on top and claiming his maiden title.

Throughout the year, McLaren ensured that both of their drivers had an equal chance of claiming the championship, levelling the playing field on occasion so that bad luck didn't come into either driver losing out.

That came to a head during the Italian Grand Prix, after Piastri was told to let Norris through after the Brit had suffered a slow pit stop. Piastri obliged, and it resulted in a six-point swing in the championship in Norris' favour.

McLaren were criticised heavily for this, but they maintained the same tactics throughout the season, allowing their drivers to race, but also ensuring all was fair between the two.

Now, Brown has said that the 'strategic' use of papaya rules will remain in place in 2026, too, with the pair hoping to once again be in a fight for the title.

"They continue to be free to race," Brown told media at McLaren's 2026 car launch. "Again, we will be strategic and intelligent when situations arise. There won't be much change because they were free to race last year."

F1 2026: Which driver contracts expire this year?

Will McLaren be fighting for more titles in 2026?

The wholesale 2026 regulation changes mean that we are unsure as to whether or not McLaren can be as successful this year as they were in 2025.

They claimed 14 of the 24 grand prix victories as a team in 2025, but a shake up of the competitive order is being mooted for this season.

Red Bull, Ferrari and favourites Mercedes are all set to be challenging for F1 victories, and Norris and Piastri will have their work cut out up against their rivals.

McLaren are looking to win a third successive constructors' championship title in 2026, and they see their drivers being free to race as the best way to do this.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton Ferrari set for huge upgrade as F1 rivals accused of going backwards

Related