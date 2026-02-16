close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Gianpiero Lambiase, Max Verstappen, generic, 2025, Qatar

Gianpiero Lambiase admits holding back in ‘frustrating’ Max Verstappen row

Gianpiero Lambiase admits holding back in ‘frustrating’ Max Verstappen row

Chris Deeley
Gianpiero Lambiase, Max Verstappen, generic, 2025, Qatar

Max Verstappen's F1 race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase has opened up on some of his more tense moments with the Red Bull star.

The four-time world champion is well known for his irascible nature on team radio, with Lambiase equally famous for his calm, deadpan responses which appear to help keep Verstappen from flying completely off the handle (most the time).

Lambiase features heavily in a chapter of the book Pressure, written by pundit Simon Lazenby and former F1 champion Damon Hill, in which he shares his experiences on the pit wall – especially with Verstappen.

The 45-year-old engineer admitted that he gets frustrated when his driver pushes back against him, but because he feels that Verstappen fighting against him means that he's failed to communicate effectively from the pit wall to the cockpit.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen threatens to quit as Red Bull fear they are only fourth fastest

Lambiase: Sometimes I bite my lip on team radio

Quoted in the book, he said: “Obviously it’s still a bit frustrating when he’s fighting back because he hasn’t understood you. I then feel that I’ve failed at either communicating our intentions for the race, or in providing him with what he wanted or needed.

"Sometimes I bite my lip, but that goes back to the fundamental skill of a race engineer. You need to know how to manage someone in very different environments. He’s the one in the pressure cooker."

He also says: "Whilst you might see me being calm to Max, the conversations we have on the pit wall, that thankfully aren’t broadcast, are a lot more heated.

"Nobody will say anything with malice but you are at the coalface and decisions need to be made and whilst it’s helpful if all these decisions are based on fact and you’ve tried to stay away from subjective opinion, there needs to be a freedom of speech on the pit wall and that is something that, thankfully, Red Bull has encouraged. If you are treading on eggshells it doesn’t work."

READ MORE: Max Verstappen reveals chilling Mercedes testing theory

Related

F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen Gianpiero Lambiase

Latest News

Richard Hammond’s daughter wanted Top Gear legend to know one thing after Formula E crash
Racing News

Richard Hammond’s daughter wanted Top Gear legend to know one thing after Formula E crash

  • 26 minutes ago
Gianpiero Lambiase admits holding back in ‘frustrating’ Max Verstappen row
F1 News & Gossip

Gianpiero Lambiase admits holding back in ‘frustrating’ Max Verstappen row

  • 1 hour ago
Fernando Alonso claims Aston Martin tweaks could slash HUGE F1 time deficit
Latest F1 News

Fernando Alonso claims Aston Martin tweaks could slash HUGE F1 time deficit

  • 2 hours ago
FIA 'will ban' Mercedes engine trick following rivals uproar
F1 News & Gossip

FIA 'will ban' Mercedes engine trick following rivals uproar

  • 3 hours ago
F1 plans to run wet tyre test in the DESERT
Pre-Season Testing

F1 plans to run wet tyre test in the DESERT

  • Today 08:58
Max Verstappen reacts after Mercedes influences forces race calendar change
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen reacts after Mercedes influences forces race calendar change

  • Today 08:13
More news

Most read

Daniel Ricciardo is back in F1, but this time it's different
15.000+ views

Daniel Ricciardo is back in F1, but this time it's different

  • 31 january
 Lewis Hamilton finally breaks his silence on Kim Kardashian dating rumours
10.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton finally breaks his silence on Kim Kardashian dating rumours

  • 12 february
 Lewis Hamilton split prompts major Angela Cullen decision
10.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton split prompts major Angela Cullen decision

  • 5 february
 F1 2026 WAGs: Lewis Hamilton is 'dating Kim Kardashian'?
10.000+ views

F1 2026 WAGs: Lewis Hamilton is 'dating Kim Kardashian'?

  • 2 february
 F1 Testing 2026: Bahrain schedule, start times and how to watch live
5.000+ views

F1 Testing 2026: Bahrain schedule, start times and how to watch live

  • 12 february
 F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets as Lewis Hamilton suffers late Ferrari blow
5.000+ views

F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets as Lewis Hamilton suffers late Ferrari blow

  • 13 february

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x