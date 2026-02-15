McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has called for some changes to F1's rules for 2026 before the season even kicks off.

It's not a new season without some quibbling over the rulebook, but this year's sweeping regulation changes have meant even more rules lawyering than normal as pre-season testing goes on.

At least this one isn't about engine compression ratios.

While Stella's complaints are still related to the new power units, they're more sweeping safety and racing concerns. One of the things he brought up this week, which he hopes will be litigated before the lights go out in Melbourne, involves grid start procedures.

"I think it's imperative [changes are made] because it's possible and it's simple," he said this week. "So we should not complicate what is simple and we should not postpone what is possible immediately. Therefore, I think it's something that we should definitely achieve before Australia."

Stella concerned for drivers' safety

The condensed version of the start issue is that the design of the new power units means that a number of cars need to rev up hard for an extended period in order to jump off the line properly – with the potential to leave some drivers stranded on the grid if they can't get their turbos spooled up in time.

That, obviously, is dangerous, and Stella wants the start procedure lengthened in order to make sure everyone can get off the line in time.

"We need to make sure that the race start procedure allows all cars to have the power unit ready to go because the grid is not the place in which you want to have cars slow in taking off the grid," he said.

"This is of bigger interest than any competitive interest. I think all teams and the FIA should play the game of responsibility when it comes to what is needed in terms of race start procedure. I'm thinking about the timings, for instance, the timing of the lights, the timing before the lights.

"They need to be in the right place to make sure that, first of all, it's a safe phase of the way we go racing."

There is a slight metaphorical spanner in the works though. The Race report that Ferrari raised the issue of turbo lag when the power units were being designed, and so made adjustments to their engine design to minimise the problem and ensure good getaways.

The Scuderia reportedly then blocked a later attempt to revise the start light sequence, much like Stella is suggesting, because other teams chose not to make design compromises to deal with the problem themselves.

For Stella's part, he added: "We are not talking about how fast you are in qualifying. We are not talking about what is your race pace. We are talking about safety on the grid.

"Like I said before, there are some topics which are simply bigger than the competitive interest. And for me, having safety on the grid, which can be achieved with simple adjustment, is just a no-brainer. It's just a bigger interest."

