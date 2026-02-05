Lando Norris admitted that McLaren may have to copy their F1 rivals with the brand new cars in 2026.

F1 teams will start with a blank slate in 2026 thanks to the new ruleset, which see a complete overhaul of the chassis and power unit regulations.

Reigning drivers' and constructors' champions McLaren would have been hoping to ride the wave of their dominant 2025 season into this year, but, alongside all other 10 teams on the grid, have had to design an entirely new concept of cars.

All may not be lost in Melbourne, however, with Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur stating the year will be just as much about development as unlocking early pace.

Norris: 2026 will be a long year

Norris too sees the new regulations as a year-long project and admitted McLaren will be looking to rival designs to get a step ahead.

“There's always that element of looking at others, that's also just part of the sport, is you look at others, see what other great minds have come up with, what ideas they've come up with, see how you can learn from it, incorporate it, avoid it, whatever it may be,” Norris told F1 TV at the Barcelona shakedown.

“You always have to be willing to accept that sometimes people can do a better job and you want to learn from them, so I'm happy with the team's efforts and everything we've done so far this year.

"It's going to be a long year, so we'll keep working hard, we'll make sure everyone's happy and take it from there.”

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

The 2026 F1 season gets underway on Friday, March 6, at the Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.

FP1 will mark the first session of the season at 12:30pm local time (1:30am GMT), while qualifying will get underway on Saturday, March 7 at 4pm local time (5am GMT). Lights out for the first grand prix of the year is at 3pm local time (4am GMT).

Before the F1 season kicks off two three-day tests will take place in Bahrain. The first of which will occur from Wednesday, February 11 until Friday, February 13. The second of the Bahrain tests takes place Wednesday, February 18 until Friday, February 20.

