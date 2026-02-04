Max Verstappen stars in another advert and fans are loving it

Red Bull F1 star Max Verstappen made a brief appearance in a new Heineken commercial, and even his fleeting cameo has sparked plenty of excitement amongst fans.

The four-time world champion may have only a moment on screen, but his supporters could not hide their excitement.

Verstappen’s career is built on a host of high-profile partnerships, and his work with Dutch brewing giant Heineken is one his most famous.

In the latest ad, he joins forces with Liverpool footballer Virgil van Dijk for a memorable cameo.

Despite his limited role, Verstappen has caused a stir. One fan noted in disbelief, "Is that really Max Verstappen?" while another joked, "I've seen enough—give him an Oscar."

Acting career for Verstappen?

The four-time world champion has been busy with Heineken in recent times, with another short advert featuring the Red Bull star.

Fans also praised his acting performance here, going as far to claim he should have been given an Oscar.

Meanwhile, Verstappen has also looked the part on track, having tested for Red Bull last week in the first shakedown session ahead of the new season.

The Dutchman seemed buoyed by the early running, telling F1: "Overall, with a new engine, being able to do so many laps is a good start to the season for us. It’s positive, but we’re still in the early days of the season.

“We are continuing to work on the engine, but I think we have a good base. It’s a very complex formula for everyone, so there’s still quite a bit of work to do from that perspective, but that’s normal at this stage.

"We’re going to analyse a huge amount of data, and the goal is to get back on track with good momentum in Bahrain.”

