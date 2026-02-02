Ferrari land key F1 signing from rivals Red Bull

A key Ferrari F1 signing could be set to start his new role this week, according to reports in Italian media.

Ferrari are gearing up for the start of the 2026 season, and looked strong during the first pre-season testing event of the year last week, putting in over 400 laps and setting the fastest time of the entire week through Lewis Hamilton, although lap times were not officially released by F1.

And it appears as though a new hire that they have managed to poach from Red Bull's sister team Racing Bulls could be about to start his new role with the Maranello-based outfit.

It was announced last year that Guillaume Dezoteux would be joining as Ferrari's head of performance operations, with the Frenchman previously having been the head of vehicle performance at Racing Bulls.

Although his signing was announced in September, AutoRacer.It are now reporting that Dezoteux is beginning his role at Ferrari on Monday February 2, as the Maranello-based outfit look to build a championship-winning team once more.

Big year for Vasseur and Ferrari

Dezoteux is just the latest in a long line of signings that Ferrari have made in recent seasons, as they look to win a championship for the first time since 2008.

Loic Serra was brought in from Mercedes, as was deputy team principal Jerome d'Ambrosio.

Vasseur's future at Ferrari has been called into question of late, following a third winless season for the team in the last seven in 2025. Vasseur signed a new contract, but will likely come under more pressure should the team fail to make progress amid the wholesale regulation changes.

The Frenchman opted to sign seven-time world champion Hamilton to his team for 2025 onwards, and needs more change out of that decision in 2026, with the Brit not even stepping on a grand prix podium in 2025.

