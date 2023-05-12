'He blew me away’ - Jordan admits he was wrong about MAJOR F1 star he didn't think was good enough

Joe Ellis

Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan has admitted he was wrong in his judgement of Mercedes driver George Russell.

The 25-year-old took his first victory in the pinnacle of motorsport at the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix on his way to beating his team-mate, Lewis Hamilton, in the championship.

His breakthrough with the Silver Arrows came after three seasons with Williams where he had struggled to put points on the board in an uncompetitive car.

Jordan could not see why Mercedes were giving him the chance prior to his move to Brackley but now admits that he was wrong about him.

Jordan: I got it wrong

George Russell is becoming a team leader at Mercedes already

“I got it wrong with George,” Jordan said on the Formula For Success podcast. “I saw him in the Williams and I thought ‘are they really going to sign him?’

“He absolutely blew me away, I never thought he would do what he’s doing and I never thought he would be beating Lewis.”

Russell is currently 16 points behind Hamilton in the drivers' standings after a DNF in Australia saw an 18-point swing in the seven-time world champion’s favour.

