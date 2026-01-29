F1 team set for new documentary with Hollywood A Lister

An F1 team received the Hollywood treatment and now anticipate the release of their documentary featuring an A List star.

Cadillac will join the F1 grid as their 11th team in 2026, featuring a driver lineup of Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas and leadership from Graeme Lowdon.

The team received official approval to join the grid in 2025, but their arrival has been a long time in the making with the General Motors bid previously being linked to the Andretti name.

Now, as the 2026 season opener in Melbourne nears, the Cadillac documentary fronted by Keanu Reeves also approaches its release date.

The documentary has been developed by Emmy-winning director and executive producer Simon Hammerson and three-time BAFTA-winning executive producer Neil Duncanson.

The series is set to air before Cadillac’s debut at Melbourne’s Albert Park in March 2026.

Keanu Reeves fronts Cadillac F1 documentary

Reeves’ KR+SH company worked with North One on the production of the Cadillac documentary, and the actor will host and act as executive producer.

In 2024, Reeves' F1 documentary 'Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story' won an Emmy for the Best Sports Documentary, so he has form for projects about the sport.

“I’m very honoured and excited to be a part of telling the remarkable Cadillac Formula 1 Team story and its incredible journey into the world of Formula 1 racing,” said Reeves.

“Our goal with the docuseries is to bring audiences into the heart of this journey and showcase what it takes to participate in one of the most exclusive sports arenas in the world.”

READ MORE: F1 star raced for FREE to beat team that sacked him

Related