McLaren boss pleads with F1 for clarity over key 2026 issue
McLaren boss pleads with F1 for clarity over key 2026 issue
McLaren boss Andrea Stella has implored F1 to spend time explaining the new regulations to fans.
The sport is going to look very different this year – partly due to new rules governing chassis, and partly due to some big engine changes.
The move to a more equal hybrid system means that electrical energy will be more key than ever on track, with drivers essentially having a 'push-to-pass' button where they can harness some extra energy.
However, that energy is finite, which Stella warns could lead to some casual viewers being confused and frustrated when one car simply breezes past another when using its overtake mode.
Stella: F1 may look weird in 2026
He explained: “It's important that these scenarios in which we have overtaking happening, and it may look a little weird that one car can overtake so easily another car, it's important the spectators understand why that was so easy.
“Or even they are in condition to understand that one car, oh, the battery is now quite full, while the car ahead has the battery quite empty.
“So I think the power unit exploitation as a racing and overtaking variable will be particularly important in being able to communicate effectively to our spectators.”
Another new wrinkle in F1 overtaking this year will be the new 'active aero', which will allow drivers to reduce drag from both their rear and front wings for the first time – a spectacle which may take some getting used to.
F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari launch NEW 2026 car as McLaren to miss testing
Related
Latest News
Kelly Piquet tells all about the very first time she met Max Verstappen
- 2 hours ago
Charles Leclerc suffers very unfortunate mishap during Ferrari testing
- 3 hours ago
McLaren boss pleads with F1 for clarity over key 2026 issue
- Yesterday 20:52
Lewis Hamilton reveals the one thing he 'will never get used to' at Ferrari
- Yesterday 19:51
Lando Norris reveals the one change he'd make to F1
- Yesterday 18:58
Ferrari's strict security measures for 2026 F1 car launch revealed
- Yesterday 17:55
Most read
Lewis Hamilton gets new race engineer after Ferrari split
- 20 january
'It just feels right': F1 fans rejoice as Red Bull finally answer Daniel Ricciardo prayers
- 17 january
Red Bull F1 2026 car launch: Watch the big reveal LIVE
- 16 january
Audi F1 2026 car launch today: Watch the big reveal LIVE NOW
- 20 january
F1 2026 WAGs: Wives and Girlfriends of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc
- 23 january
F1 drivers height 2026: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
- 16 january