McLaren boss pleads with F1 for clarity over key 2026 issue

McLaren boss Andrea Stella has implored F1 to spend time explaining the new regulations to fans.

The sport is going to look very different this year – partly due to new rules governing chassis, and partly due to some big engine changes.

The move to a more equal hybrid system means that electrical energy will be more key than ever on track, with drivers essentially having a 'push-to-pass' button where they can harness some extra energy.

However, that energy is finite, which Stella warns could lead to some casual viewers being confused and frustrated when one car simply breezes past another when using its overtake mode.

Stella: F1 may look weird in 2026

He explained: “It's important that these scenarios in which we have overtaking happening, and it may look a little weird that one car can overtake so easily another car, it's important the spectators understand why that was so easy.

“Or even they are in condition to understand that one car, oh, the battery is now quite full, while the car ahead has the battery quite empty.

“So I think the power unit exploitation as a racing and overtaking variable will be particularly important in being able to communicate effectively to our spectators.”

Another new wrinkle in F1 overtaking this year will be the new 'active aero', which will allow drivers to reduce drag from both their rear and front wings for the first time – a spectacle which may take some getting used to.

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari launch NEW 2026 car as McLaren to miss testing

Related