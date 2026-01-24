F1 star celebrates first podium finish of 2026
F1 star celebrates first podium finish of 2026
Another day, another story about Valtteri Bottas doing something that isn't driving a racing car crossing our desks.
The Finn has, in his own words, claimed his first podium finish of the year this week, celebrating it on social media. However, it came on two wheels rather than four.
While some drivers have been doing shakedown runs ahead of next week's behind-closed-doors testing in Barcelona, Bottas has been in Australia taking part in a gravel cycling race.
The new Cadillac driver was taking part in RADL GRVL, self-described as Australia's premier gravel cycling event, which Bottas himself has a stake in.
Bottas beaten by teenagers
Bottas raced on the 64km 'Red Course' with over 100 other riders, finishing second in the men's category.
He was, however, only the fifth fastest male rider. Confused? Well, he was beaten by three junior (Under-19) riders, putting him second in his age category. To recap: good that he was the second fastest adult on the course, bad that he got beaten by three kids.
Western Australian rider Vince Bascombe took victory on the Red Course by the best part of four minutes from both Bottas and the teenagers who bested the F1 star.
Expect Bottas to be back in Europe next week when teams (except Williams) congregate in Barcelona for behind-closed-doors shakedown testing.
F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari launch NEW 2026 car as McLaren to miss testing
Related
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton reveals the one thing he 'will never get used to' at Ferrari
- 33 minutes ago
Lando Norris reveals the one change he'd make to F1
- 1 hour ago
Ferrari's strict security measures for 2026 F1 car launch revealed
- 2 hours ago
F1 star celebrates first podium finish of 2026
- 3 hours ago
Pierre Gasly responds to Michael Schumacher backlash
- Today 15:51
Mercedes racer confirms Le Mans entry after F1 promotion
- Today 14:52
Most read
Lewis Hamilton gets new race engineer after Ferrari split
- 20 january
'It just feels right': F1 fans rejoice as Red Bull finally answer Daniel Ricciardo prayers
- 17 january
Red Bull F1 2026 car launch: Watch the big reveal LIVE
- 16 january
Audi F1 2026 car launch today: Watch the big reveal LIVE NOW
- 20 january
F1 2026 WAGs: Wives and Girlfriends of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc
- Yesterday 07:30
F1 drivers height 2026: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
- 16 january