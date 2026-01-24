F1 star celebrates first podium finish of 2026

Another day, another story about Valtteri Bottas doing something that isn't driving a racing car crossing our desks.

The Finn has, in his own words, claimed his first podium finish of the year this week, celebrating it on social media. However, it came on two wheels rather than four.

While some drivers have been doing shakedown runs ahead of next week's behind-closed-doors testing in Barcelona, Bottas has been in Australia taking part in a gravel cycling race.

The new Cadillac driver was taking part in RADL GRVL, self-described as Australia's premier gravel cycling event, which Bottas himself has a stake in.

Bottas beaten by teenagers

Bottas raced on the 64km 'Red Course' with over 100 other riders, finishing second in the men's category.

He was, however, only the fifth fastest male rider. Confused? Well, he was beaten by three junior (Under-19) riders, putting him second in his age category. To recap: good that he was the second fastest adult on the course, bad that he got beaten by three kids.

Western Australian rider Vince Bascombe took victory on the Red Course by the best part of four minutes from both Bottas and the teenagers who bested the F1 star.

Expect Bottas to be back in Europe next week when teams (except Williams) congregate in Barcelona for behind-closed-doors shakedown testing.

