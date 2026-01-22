Alpine took their new A526 for its inaugural laps at Silverstone. The shakedown marked a significant milestone for the French team since it was the first time their car, now powered by a Mercedes engine, hit the track.

The official unveiling is set to take place later this week. Pierre Gasly was behind the wheel, using these initial laps as his first outing of the season.

The switch to Mercedes engines comes after Renault decided to step away as a motor supplier. This is a major change for Alpine, which has long relied on Renault’s own engines. Their first laps around Silverstone though took place in wet weather conditions.

READ MORE: Audi are spending £2bn on F1 and their new car already leaked

Controversial Mercedes Engine

The new Mercedes power unit has stirred up some controversy. Rumours suggest that Mercedes is using an ingenious trick with compression ratios, potentially giving them a significant edge over their competitors.

Ferrari, Audi, and Honda have already voiced their concerns to the FIA and are seeking clarification. A key meeting on the issue is scheduled for later this week.

New Regulations and Drivers

The changes set for 2026 extend beyond just engine suppliers. New aerodynamic regulations are on the horizon, including the replacement of DRS with active aerodynamics and the introduction of a 'nimbler car' concept, which will see cars become smaller and lighter.

In addition to Gasly, Alpine has confirmed Franco Colapinto as a driver for the 2026 season. Flavio Briatore believes Colapinto is the ideal teammate to help steer the team back to the top, citing his commercial appeal and strong support from Argentinian sponsors.

READ MORE: Mercedes announce 2026 F1 chief exit

Related