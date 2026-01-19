Ferrari 2026 livery leaked? F1 fans rage at first look

It's only a few days until Ferrari launch their 2026 livery, and fans are starting to get excited.

Maybe...too excited? There's really no other reason for a picture of a Ferrari hat, posted on Reddit without any attribution, which doesn't appear to exist anywhere else on the internet prior to the post, to get the best part of 200 comments.

The picture, posted with the caption 'Ferrari cap design for 2026, livery should be a similar with a white gradient', has since begun to circulate on Twitter too, whipping fans into a frenzy under the assumption that they can sort of picture what the team's car might look like when it's revealed in a few days.

Assuming – and it's a big assumption – that the hat design posted online is real, the colour scheme for 2026 will be the traditional red, fading to white around the sides.

Fans underwhelmed by 'Ferrari cap'

The design is pretty underwhelming (commenters once again bemoaned the HP logo being blue), with one joking of the faded red 'the HP printer ran out of ink'.

Another added: "Ugh not another attempt at a gradient. Their 2021 car was so ugly, with that dark red fade."

While we still don't know what the SF-26 will look like, we do know about one key change for sure, with Riccardo Adami out as Lewis Hamilton's race engineer, instead moving into a new role with the team's driver academy.

The pair appeared to have a strained working relationship from what could be gleaned from their team radio exchanges, although they always publicly insisted there were no issues.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes submit Verstappen request as ‘diabolical’ team switch revealed

Related