Jake Paul is building an F1 track, at his new $40m ranch

YouTuber-turned boxer Jake Paul has tried his hand at many things since bursting onto the professional boxing circuit, and it seems racing could feature heavily in his future too.

Having gone from his first white-collar boxing match in 2018 to now boasting a 12-1 record as a professional fighter, the 28-year-old is now looking to add F1 circuit owner to his CV...well, sort of.

In a new video on Paul's various YouTube channels, the influencer and boxer has unveiled plans to add an 'F1 style racetrack' to his Georgian ranch.

His 6000 acre, $40 million property is modestly labelled Paul Reserve and among plans to build a racetrack, he also hopes to provide ‘the best hunting in America’ along with wakesurfing (he's also admitted there are alligators on the property so you won't catch me booking a trip).

Is the Jake Paul Grand Prix F1's next target?

Paul got a taste of F1 action when he was a guest of Ferrari at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix, although he essentially called for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to fight each other so I'm not sure how quickly he'll be invited back.

But the American clearly has a passion for driving and collecting expensive cars, one that he intends to grow exponentially.

You may be thrilled to hear that this circuit is nowhere near ready to join the official F1 calendar, in fact it's barely been built.

In a clip posted to social media, Paul revealed his lofty plans to open the track to 'members', saying: "I’m going to be weaving in a full on F1 style racetrack."

"I have these nice cars, everyone has nice cars, but then they're just driving them on the highway. I wanted to do things in reverse; build the racetrack so I can actually drive the cars and then continue to grow my car collection to have the fastest cars and even some racing cars.

"I’m going to turn this into a membership club where people can have houses on the track, have their cars in the garage, have their own space to live and be able to use the track whenever they want, land their plane right here on the airstrip and create this sort of race club with all the amenities, ice baths, saunas, events, dinners, wake surfing, go on the world’s biggest razor track, dirt biking, all these nice things."

Having spent his money from 'beating people's asses', as Paul eloquently put it, the influencer admitted he is hoping to one day sell the Lake Seminole ranch for at least $100 million.

