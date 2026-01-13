Ferrari deal hampering F1 team's progress

An F1 team principal has admitted that their deal with Ferrari, although beneficial, has also hampered their progress.

Haas have been a Ferrari engine customer team since their arrival to F1 in 2016, while also being reliant on using Ferrari's simulator back at their base in Maranello.

While Ferrari's benevolence has allowed Haas crucial access to the simulator, most of the team's engineers remained at their UK base in Banbury with the geographical disconnect causing issues for Haas.

Haas recently strengthened their relationship with Toyota Gazoo Racing, and the deal has facilitated the installation of their first-ever personal simulator in Banbury, which will come online around May or June 2026.

Toyota and Haas entered in a multi-year partnership last year, and for the 2026 season the Japanese manufacturer will step up as their title partner in F1. However, what does this strengthening of ties mean for Haas' relationship with Ferrari?

Will Haas and Ferrari relationship continue?

Speaking to The Race, Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu delved into their partnership with Toyota, and admitted that the logistics of using Ferrari's machinery had held them back.

Touching on the Banbury simulator, Komatsu said: “It is very important, because we’ve got access to a Ferrari simulator in Maranello, but of course, it’s not great because most of the engineering team is in the UK, the days are limited, and it’s in Italy.

“So logistically, it’s been pretty difficult. Ideally, I wanted to have it at least half a year earlier, if you like, because [for the 2026] regulations, I think the simulator is going to be even more important.

“We can’t have that access straight away. But it’s going to be really, really key, and then it’s a milestone for the team to be able to do that.”

Despite Toyota's relationship with Haas, the American team still have a technical partnership with Ferrari that lasts through 2028, powering the team throughout the new ruleset.

Haas' intentions beyond 2028, however, remain a mystery, but Toyota have no current plans to return to F1 as an engine supplier - ending their F1 power unit production in 2009.

Nevertheless, Toyota's involvement with Haas could have a bearing on future driver lineups, with the Japanese manufacturer returning to F1 to fulfil one of their main company targets - to help develop young Japanese drivers.

This could have implications on the future of Ferrari-backed driver Ollie Bearman; although, given Lewis Hamilton's struggles at the Scuderia, we could see the youngster racing in red before he is forced to confront this situation.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton Ferrari blame assigned as Norris shares car fears

Related