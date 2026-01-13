close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Antonio Pizzonia looks concerned in his F1 race suit back in 2003

Ex F1 star issues statement after Texas arrest

Ex F1 star issues statement after Texas arrest

Sheona Mountford
Antonio Pizzonia looks concerned in his F1 race suit back in 2003

Ex F1 driver Antonio Pizzonia has issued a statement after he was reportedly arrested for assault.

The Brazilian racing driver competed in F1 between 2003 and 2005, racing for Jaguar and Williams, but was replaced by Nico Rosberg at the latter team for the 2006 season.

According to TMZ, Pizzonia was booked in at a Texas jail at around 6pm on Saturday, with a mugshot being released by Montgomery County Police, although the circumstances around the arrest are unclear.

On Saturday, Pizzonia attended the 2026 Superkarts! USA Winter Series at the Speedsportz Racing Park in Texas, where his son Antonio Pizzonia Neto finished ninth in the X30 Junior race.

Pizzonia issues statement

The 45-year-old posted a statement to his Instagram story that read: "Everyone I'm okay and I'm back at home.

"Indeed there was an incident to which today, I would have reacted in a different way.

"I understood at that moment that my son, a child, was being coerced by an adult and instinctively I defended him.

"Thank you to everyone for your messages of support."

Pizzonia was a promising driver when joining Jaguar in 2003, but he failed to meet expectations and was axed by the team without scoring a point midway through the season.

In 2004, Pizzonia replaced an injured Ralf Schumacher at Williams, picking up points at the German, Hungarian and Italian Grands Prix.

Following the end of his F1 career in 2005, Pizzonia turned his attention to series such as Stock Car Brazil, and won the Auto GP World Series in 2015. He also took back-to-back BOSS GP - Open Class victories in 2023 and 2024.

READ MORE: F1 World Champions: The full list from Farina to new king Lando Norris

Related

F1

Latest News

F1 team principal signing proves drastic change is possible
F1 Analysis

F1 team principal signing proves drastic change is possible

  • 23 minutes ago
F1 race where Lewis Hamilton took famous win could make return
F1 News & Gossip

F1 race where Lewis Hamilton took famous win could make return

  • 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen claims Oscar Piastri 'sold his soul' to McLaren
Latest F1 News

Max Verstappen claims Oscar Piastri 'sold his soul' to McLaren

  • 2 hours ago
Ex F1 star issues statement after Texas arrest
Latest News

Ex F1 star issues statement after Texas arrest

  • 3 hours ago
'DREADFUL' - British driver issues astonishing rant at FIA stewards
Racing News

'DREADFUL' - British driver issues astonishing rant at FIA stewards

  • Today 10:54
F1 star leaves team ahead of 2026 season as official statement issued
Latest F1 News

F1 star leaves team ahead of 2026 season as official statement issued

  • Today 10:29
More news

Most read

Christian Horner 'offering' £665million for F1 team takeover
75.000+ views

Christian Horner 'offering' £665million for F1 team takeover

  • 30 december
 Ferrari announce F1 driver exit
7.500+ views

Ferrari announce F1 driver exit

  • 2 january
 F1 News Today: Christian Horner contact revealed as team ‘swoop' for axed star
7.500+ views

F1 News Today: Christian Horner contact revealed as team ‘swoop' for axed star

  • 6 january
 The Ferrari dinner that may have just ended Lewis Hamilton's F1 career
5.000+ views

The Ferrari dinner that may have just ended Lewis Hamilton's F1 career

  • 30 december
 F1 News Today: FIA meeting confirmed as Wolff could block Horner return
4.000+ views

F1 News Today: FIA meeting confirmed as Wolff could block Horner return

  • Yesterday 17:22
 F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton's boss reveals 'low energy' as Ferrari driver exit confirmed
4.000+ views

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton's boss reveals 'low energy' as Ferrari driver exit confirmed

  • 2 january

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x