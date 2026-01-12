McLaren legend David Coulthard has revealed his definitive ranking of F1 champions, as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were once again pitted against each other.

Coulthard racked up 13 grand prix victories during his own career in the sport, winning 12 of those between 1997 and 2003 during his time at McLaren.

His first F1 race win was achieved at Williams a year after the tragic passing of Ayrton Senna, who Coulthard had been called up to replace.

Though the Scotsman never picked up the prized drivers' trophy himself, his career best was a second-place finish to Ferrari's Michael Schumacher in 2001.

But in a recent episode of the Red Flags Podcast, Coulthard has had his say over who the sport's all-time great is.

Four-time champion Verstappen and seven-time drivers' title holder Hamilton made it to the semi-final of Coulthard's champions rating, with the 54-year-old eventually choosing Senna over Verstappen in the final as his F1 GOAT.

What makes Verstappen better than Hamilton?

When Coulthard put Hamilton up against Verstappen, just as the duo had been at the now infamous 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Coulthard said: "I’m going to go with Max."

The ex-Red Bull driver then went on to explain his reasoning, adding: "I go with Verstappen because it is very difficult to separate them in terms of Hamilton at his peak, and I keep saying that because I’m not sure that he is at his peak anymore."

”Controversial for a loser like me to dare to say that but it just feels the greats match their team-mates. And in the last couple of years, he didn’t do that with George [Russell]. And it doesn’t feel like he’s done that with Charles [Leclerc]."

This is true. In fact, the last time Hamilton beat a team-mate across every season they raced together was during Valtteri Bottas' stint at the Silver Arrows from 2017 to 2021.

Coulthard continued with his reasoning, stating that he feels there is still so much to come from Red Bulls star driver.

“If we put opinions to one side and we just use what are the two things that are ultimately important in Formula 1, it’s a stopwatch and a chequered flag. Everything else is opinion…and I think that the outright speed is maybe not there with Lewis anymore, but you’ve got to give him so much respect," he added.

“With Max it still feels like he’s developing, it still feels like there is more to come. How far can this guy go?”

