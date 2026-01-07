This F1 track looks unrecognisable after extreme weather

F1's winter break is in full swing and the extreme weather has reached some of the most iconic track's on the motorsport calendar.

In a post on social media, one track shared a festive video which showed he usually clear circuit covered in snow, with a landscape that felt more suitable for Lapland than a classic race track!

But can you guess which venue this is?

Yes, it's Spa-Francorchamps! Ok, the Instagram account handle definitely gave it away but after heavy snowfall, the home of F1's Belgian Grand Prix is almost unrecognisable.

The rolling hills of the Ardennes forest that usually make up the scenery of the European F1 event were instead picturesque for another reason as drone shots of the legendary Belgian track revealed the impact of the extreme cold spells sweeping Europe.

Snow at Spa!

Europe has welcomed 2026 with shockingly cold spells so far in January with the lowest recorded temperature in Belgium hitting -9 degrees Celsius.

This comes as the UK have braved the coldest temperatures of the winter so far, with the Met Office recording that temperatures dropped as low as -12.5C degrees Celsius in Norfolk on Monday night.

The extreme weather across Europe during the F1 off-season has been attributed to 'Storm Goretti' which has seen the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) extend their amber cold health alerts across England until midday on Sunday, with heavy snow expected on Thursday and Friday.

Though F1's Belgian GP has luckily never been affected by snow, it is often the host of one of the wettest races on the modern calendar.

But it did in fact snow during a race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in 2019, during the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps World Endurance Championship event.

The 2026 Belgian GP will take place on Sunday, July 19, so something would be seriously wrong if the race were to be at risk of snowfall by then.

