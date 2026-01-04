F1 stars set to get SPICY on hit show

A pair of popular veteran F1 drivers have been announced for an early head-to-head before the 2026 season even gets underway.

New Cadillac stars Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez will be facing off against each other this month on a spin-off of the popular YouTube interview show Hot Ones (although, of course, 'spin off' is something the pair are hoping to avoid doing this year).

They'll go head to head on 'Hot Ones Versus', which typically sees two competitors asking each other hard questions or completing challenges to avoid the infamous 'Last Dab'.

You might, at this point, be asking 'what does any of that mean, what's a Hot One, and is this anything to do with Valtteri getting his kit off again?'

The short answer: they're going to be eating a lot of very, very hot chicken wings and trying their best to avoid the hottest of all the hot sauces, the 'Last Dab'. And no, we don't think Valtteri strips off, but we wouldn't put it against him to find an excuse.

Cadillac drivers set to face off

Producers First We Feast posted a short teaser video on Twitter this week, captioned: "Hot Ones Versus is kicking off the new year with the newest team on the F1 circuit - Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez from Cadillac!

"Will Checottas survive The Last Dab? Place your guesses below and tune in next Tuesday at 1 PM EST to see who will take home the coveted Chicken Wing Trophy!"

Cadillac will join the grid this year as a brand new 11th team, expanding the sport for the first time in a decade with their General Motors-backed entry.

The team has also signed IndyCar star Colton Herta away from the American series in an attempt to develop a home-grown driver for the coming years, with the former Andretti Global star set to compete in F2 in order to earn the super licence points which will grant him the chance to race in F1.

