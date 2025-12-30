Christian Horner Red Bull reunion? F1 return could mean fireworks

Christian Horner just won't leave F1. Metaphorically speaking. Don't worry, I didn't miss that big announcement in the summer.

Physically, the 52-year-old hasn't been anywhere near the paddock since July, instead busying himself by riding his horse throughout Oxfordshire and texting Max Verstappen. About F1. Not his equine pursuits.

Yet, since the announcement of Horner's Red Bull departure, we haven't been able to stop talking about him...well...returning.

This comeback could be a lot sooner than initially thought if reports from De Telegraaf are to be believed, with the former team principal allegedly in talks with Alpine over a return in 2026, through a potential stake purchase.

Horner didn't deny these conversations, although both himself and the team refused to elaborate on matters; but the link does make sense. Alpine are the F1 team probably in most need of a team principal with 20 years experience and eight drivers'/six constructors' titles under their belt. Hiring Horner should be a no brainer, right?

The team finished plum last in the 2025 standings, with drivers Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto anonymous and squabbling over who will finish P19 during most race weekends. Not a great look for a team with such lofty ambitions.

Of course, you can't expect Horner to arrive at Alpine, wave his magic wand and poof, Alpine are suddenly a championship winning team. But a figure as successful as Horner, who knows how to position the perfect people in the right roles, could be an extremely effective weapon in their arsenal.

Until you factor in Horner's history...

Horner and Gasly reunited?

You see, before Gasly went full La Marseillaise and donned his pink overalls, he was a Red Bull driver. Or more importantly a spurned Red Bull driver.

Gasly only enjoyed half a season at Red Bull in 2019, before being booted out and back down to Toro Rosso (Racing Bulls) even though – by modern standards – he was actually a decent points scoring team-mate against Max Verstappen.

The French driver remained tight-lipped on his true feelings towards Red Bull in a recent interview with F1, instead answering diplomatically by saying: "that chapter is closed."

But, if he does reunite with old Red Bull boss Christian Horner, won't this be an awkward team dynamic? Can you really work harmoniously with someone responsible for biffing you out of the team after only 12 races? That would take a great deal of maturity to overcome.

If Horner is the best route to race winning success for Alpine, however, then Gasly will have to overlook past grievances and, to put it eloquently, 'suck it up'. Besides, if that car improves, any previous grudges will be swiftly be forgiven.

These all remain massive 'what ifs' of course. Talks are exactly that. Just conversations. No one has signed anything on the dotted line, Horner hasn't auctioned off his favourite horse to pay for his Alpine stake...yet.

And if Gasly's recent interview is anything to go by, he doesn't seem to think that Alpine need Horner, expressing his full confidence in the team.

“I say this with full transparency and honesty: we must have some of the best technical staff on the grid, looking at people’s experience, skill sets… I don’t think we’ve ever been in a situation with so many great engineers, mechanics and staff back in Enstone,” Gasly explained.

“That’s why I’m filled with optimism, because when I look at the situation we are in, the people we have inside the team, and the brainpower we have inside this team, we have to perform. Surely it must all come together and it must work."

Fireworks or not, Horner to Alpine is still a big question mark. I wouldn't be surprised if it did happen, but, equally, I wouldn't be at all shocked if the deal didn't materialise. All that is certain, is that Horner isn't done with F1. And the F1 world can't let go of Horner quite yet.

