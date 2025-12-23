close global

Christian Horner and Max Verstappen in deep discussion

Max Verstappen reveals details of Christian Horner 'text messages'

Sheona Mountford
Max Verstappen has revealed that he is still in contact with his old F1 boss Christian Horner and that they text each other every week.

Horner has been alongside Verstappen throughout his Red Bull career, ushering him into the team as a junior driver and leaving behind a four-time world champion.

After 20 years with the team, however, Horner was axed from his role of team principal and replaced by Laurent Mekies, in an attempt to turn the team's performances around.

Whether by accident or design, the second half of the season under Mekies' stewardship was much more plain sailing, allowing Verstappen back into the championship fight and he finished the season with eight grands prix wins - the most of anything driver in 2025.

Verstappen: I'm still in touch with Horner

Despite the abrupt mid-season sack, Horner and Verstappen remain in close contact off the racetrack.

Speaking in a lengthy end of year interview with Dutch broadcaster Viaplay, Verstappen was probed on Horner and revealed the pair still exchanged text messages.

"I'm in touch with Christian every week, every race" he explained.

"Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. And usually via text. But also on vacation, for example. Every week.

"He doesn't give me advice; he knows everyone on the team. But it's mostly just wishes he sends me before the race, things like 'I believe in you.' He's my biggest fan.

"We've been through this together. But also 'You know you can do it.' Those things. And beyond that, we also talk about other things besides racing. Yes, we talk every week and every race weekend, but also afterward."

Horner is reportedly searching for an avenue back onto the F1 grid, with the 52-year-old 'in talks' with Alpine about a leadership role and an ownership stake in the team.

READ MORE: Horner 'in talks' with F1 team over return

